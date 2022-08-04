Commonwealth Games: From Sanket Sargar to Saurav Ghoshal, list of India's medal winners at CWG
Check out photos of all of India's medal winners at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's medals account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg category. Image credit: IOA
Gururaja Poojary won India's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in the men's 61kg category. Image: Screenshot form SonyLIV app.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, winning the 49kg women's competition. AP
Bindyarani Devi came second in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition, eventually winning silver medal. AP
Jeremy Lalrinnunga shows offs his gold medal. Jeremy won India's second gold at the current CWG, winning the men's 67kg weightlifting competition. Image: ANI/Twitter
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold medal at the Games, winning the men's 73kg competition. AP
India women's fours lawn bowls team celebrate a historic gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men’s 96kg. Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. Image: SonyLiv
Shushila Devi Likmabam won a silver medal in judo at Commonwealth Games 2022. Image: SonyLiv
Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax. Image: SonyLiv
India's men's table tennis team celebrates beating Singapore to win the gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: SonyLiv
India mixed team lost to Malaysia in the gold medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
India's weightlifter Lovepreet Singh with his bronze medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: SonyLIV
Vijay Kumar Yadav beat Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides to win the bronze medal in Men's 60kg Judo event. AP
Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won India's first medal in 109 kg category at CWG. He won the bronze medal successfully lifting 390 kg {167kg (snatch) + 223kg (clean and jerk)}. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Squash star Saurav Ghoshal as well created history winning first-ever singles medal for India in squash. He beat England's James Willstrop 3-0 to win the third-place play-off. AP
After a controversy marred entry to the event, Tejaswin Shankar didn't fail to raise the Indian flag higher as he won the bronze medal in the high jump event. He registered a jump of 2.22m to grab the third position. AP
Judoka Tullika Mann won silver medal in the women's 78kg category as she lost to Sarah Adlington in the finals. However, she was not happy with herself stating that she had come to win gold medal. Image: Kiren Rijiju/ Twitter