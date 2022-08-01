Commonwealth Games: From Mirabai Chanu to Jeremy Lalrinnunga, list of India's medal winners at CWG
Check out photos of all of India's medal winners at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham so far.
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's medals account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg category. Image credit: IOA
Gururaja Poojary won India's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in the men's 61kg category. Image: Screenshot form SonyLIV app.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, winning the 49kg women's competition. AP
Bindyarani Devi came second in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition, eventually winning silver medal. AP
Jeremy Lalrinnunga shows offs his gold medal. Jeremy won India's second gold at the current CWG, winning the men's 67kg weightlifting competition. Image: ANI/Twitter
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold medal at the Games, winning the men's 73kg competition. AP