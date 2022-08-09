Photos

Commonwealth Games: From historic lawn bowls gold to Sharath Kamal's major haul, top Indian moments from event

FP Sports August 09, 2022 10:37:16 IST
India's Mirabai Chanu in action during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. AP
India women's fours lawn bowls team celebrate a historic gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Avinash Sable became the first Non-Kenyan in six CWG editions to finish in top 3. AP
Achanta Sharath Kamal won three gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games including in men's singles. AP
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Star shuttler PV Sindhu clinched gold in the women's singles category, beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final. AP
