Commonwealth Games concludes with glitzy closing ceremony in Birmingham
A view of the fireworks seen from outside during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Jorja Smith performs on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Artists perform during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Flagbearers, including Jersey's Daniel Lee, Northern Ireland's Dylan Eagleson and Scotland's Eilish McColgan, hold their country's flag during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
An athlete carries a Perry the mascot teddy during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Britain's Prince Edwards gives a speech during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 8, 2022. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)