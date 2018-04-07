1/11 India had an excellent start to Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia. Weightlifter Satish Sivalingam won a gold in the 77kg category. PTI India had an excellent start to Day 3 of Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia....

2/11 Lifting a total of 317 kg (144+173), Satish ensured India win their third gold at the marquee event. This was his 2nd consecutive gold at the event. PTI

3/11 Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth led from the front as India thrashed Mauritius 3-0 to advance to the semi-final of the mixed team event. PTI

4/11 The men's doubles duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty hardly broke a sweat in their 21-12 21-3 win. With Ashwini and Sikki winning their mixed doubles match, there was no need for Saina Nehwal to appear in the quarter-final. PTI

5/11 India and Pakistan shared honours in the opening match of the men's hockey event at the Commonwealth Games. India scored two goals in the 1st half off the sticks of Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. PTI

6/11 However, Pakistan made their way back into the match by scoring a strike in the final minute to hold India for the first time in previous six encounters. PTI

7/11 India men's basketball team delivered a shambolic performance against an England team who won by a comfortable 46-point margin. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team slumped to their second defeat. Image Courtesy: Twitter @TeamEngland

8/11 It was an excellent day for Indian boxers as Manoj Kumar, Hussamudin Mohammed and Sarita Devi advanced to the next round in their respective categories. All three were unanimous wins. Image courtesy: Twitter @BFI_Official

9/11 The day ended on an excellent note for the Indian contingent as yet another weightlifter won a medal for India. Andhra Pradesh-born Venkat Rahul Ragala picked up the fourth gold medal for India at the event. PTI

10/11 Venkat Rahul and silver medallist Sam from Samoa went neck-to-neck in the Snatch category, lifting the same weight. The Clean and Jerk was a battle of not just nerves and brawns but also showed the calculative tact of the weightlifters as Venkat Rahul ensured that India wins yet another gold in weightlifting. PTI