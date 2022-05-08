Commemorating 77 years since the end of Second World War in Europe
VE Day (Victory in Europe) is celebrated every 8 May and is the day on which Allied forces formally announced the surrender of Germany, which brought the Second World War to a close in Europe
French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier during a ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, 8 May, 2021, in Paris. AP
French President Emmanuel Macron lights up the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier during a ceremony under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II, 8 May, 2021, in Paris. AP
Paris' traditional WWII commemorations began on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the president laying a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle, the wartime French resistance leader and later founding president of France's Fifth Republic. AP
Flowers, to commemorate the end of World War II, 77 years ago, placed in front of the tomb of the Soviet War Memorial at the district Treptow in Berlin, Germany, 8 May, 2022. AP
A woman lays down a flower as she arrives at a Soviet War Memorial to commemorate the end of World War II 77 years ago, at the district Treptow in Berlin, Germany, 8 May, 2022. AP
Activists display a banner reading 'Ukraine - you are not alone' at the Soviet War Memorial in Tiergarten in Berlin on 8 May, 2022 during commemorations to mark the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. AFP
A visitor looks at pictures of the destruction of World War II and Russia's war in Ukraine displayed at an exhibition at the Soviet War Memorial in Tiergarten in Berlin on 8 May, 2022 during commemorations to mark the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. AFP