These 12 images are going to make you laugh, we guarantee it
Animals can be beautiful and take our breath away! However, these next images prove they are also funny as hell. From a smiling triggerfish to a waving raccoon, the finalists for the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo awards have been announced and here are our favourites
Talk To The Fin! Two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach in Falkand Islands when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub. Image Courtesy: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Buck-a-roo! A zebra does a great impression of the 80’s children’s game Buck-a-roo. It also looks like its been fart-powered. Image Courtesy: Vince Burton/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Not so cat-like reflexes: This three-month-old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground. He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs. Image Courtesy: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Say cheeeese: A couple of triggerfish looking into the camera, captured at the Azores. Even they may look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. In this case they didn’t attempt to bite me, but the domeport of my camera housing ended up with some scratches… life is hard… at least it wasn’t me who was hurt. Image Courtesy: Arturo Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Hello everyone: I photographed raccoon on a Florida beach, where I fed him shrimps. Then he thanked me like that. Image Courtesy: Miroslav Srb/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Monkey wellness center: Walking near a cambodian temple where groups of wild monkeys lived, I came across this scene: a wild monkey in total relax, while its friend was taking care of it. Image Courtesy: Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Fight Back: This salmon decide to punch the bear in the face rather than be lunch. Image Courtesy: John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Stop and stare: After hearing Borneo’s borders would reopen again in April 2022 I couldn’t wait to visit and photograph some of the weird and wonderful wildlife on the island. After two years with no tourists it seemed like the wildlife was just as shocked to see me as I was to see them. This young proboscis monkey watched in amazement as I cruised by on the Kinabatangan river. Image Courtesy: Andy Evans/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Romantic: A brown bear in Martinselkonen, Finland. Image Courtesy: Valtteri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife 2022
It’s all kicking off! Apart from its beauty, Cape Hillsborough is renowned for its resident kangaroos and wallabies. I visited the area for three consecutive sunrises, but it was on my final morning that I captured this beautiful spectacle, two wallabies playing/fighting on the beach as the sun burst through the surrounding clouds. Image Courtesy: Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Pegasus, the flying horse: Actually this is Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind, the bull happened to venture close to Saras’s nest, where in, it had laid a single egg. The Saras Crane, which is tallest flying bird in the world, opened it’s huge wings and attacked the bull from behind, driving the bull away from the nest. Image Courtesy: Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Excuse Me… Pardon Me! A duckling walking/waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute. Image Courtesy: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022