1/7 Delhi continued to reel under a severe cold wave on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 3.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above Saturday's minimum temperature. Seen here are workers sitting by a bonfire on a chilly Saturday evening. PTI

2/7 Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius, witnessing its second-coldest December since 1901. Dense fog enveloped the city reducing visibility to less than 500 metres. Seen here is a homeless man sleeping in an abandoned car. PTI

3/7 The cold wave is not expected to relent until the New Year. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red-coded warning for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and amber-colour warning for Madhya Pradesh for Sunday. Seen here, an infant monkey sits in the arms of his master, as people warm themselves around a fire. PTI

4/7 While 13 trains were delayed for up to six hours due to fog, the operations were normal at Delhi airport and there were no diversion or cancellations. PTI

5/7 Dry weather persisted in Uttar Pradesh while cold wave intensified in most parts of the state, the Met office said. According to the meteorological department, rain is likely to lash eastern and western parts of the state on 31 December and 1 January, 2020. Seen here are stranded passengers asleep inside a railway station in Prayagraj. PTI

6/7 Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog occurring at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, the department said. Meanwhile, schools in Haryana will remain closed on 30 and 31 December in view of the severe cold wave that has gripped the state. Seen here are women walking amid dense fog in Prayagraj. PTI