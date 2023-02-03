Cold Like Hell: Deadly ice storm cripples Texas, leaves thousands without power
A massive ice storm stretching across the southern US has forced people indoors. The weather conditions have caused widespread power outages and downed trees. Icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least three people
1/10
A record-breaking deep freeze has finally passed through Texas but has left the American state frozen, quite literally. A major storm hitting the Southern US since Tuesday, stretching from Texas to Tennessee, has coated Texas cities with sleet or ice. AP
2/10
At least eight people have died as a result of the storm, including in traffic accidents in the cities of Arlington and Austin, as well as Arkansas state. Authorities have urged residents against travelling by car owing to the icy roads. AP
3/10
The National Weather Service has said that relief is now expected. “The epic ice storm across the South and Mid-South will end today from west to east.” AP
4/10
The storm has also caused mass power outages. In Texas alone, more than 350,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity, according to PowerOutage.US. AP
5/10
Ice brought down multiple trees and large tree limbs, causing power outages across area, the National Weather Service said. Moreover, the power outages were further complicated by a lack of information from officials. AP
6/10
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during the winter storm. More than 2,400 flights within, into or out of the US were also cancelled Wednesday, owing to the storm. AP
7/10
Ice coats trees at an Austin, Texas, home. AP
8/10
Emergency workers were overworked as they responded to people suffering from hypothermia or those injured after slipping on ice. AP
9/10
A lone driver makes their way through icy road conditions at the LBJ 635 Freeway and North Dallas Tollway interchange, in Dallas, Texas. AP
10/10
A woman sleds down an icy sidewalk while getting a pull from family dog in Richardson, Texas. AP