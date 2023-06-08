'Code Red': Smoky haze from Canadian wildfires chokes New York, other US cities
Millions of people in the US and Canada are experiencing disruptions in everyday life, as a thick, dangerous haze obscures skylines and turns the skies orange. As per officials, the smoky blanket which is emerging from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia will persist until Thursday
On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it’s a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the US and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange — all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air. AP
And with weather systems expected to hardly budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend. AP
The weather system that’s driving the great Canadian-American smoke out — a low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia — “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days,” US National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said. AP
The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is seen from the Staten Island Ferry. Governor Kathy Hochul said the state was making a million N95 masks — the kind prevalent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — available at state facilities, including 400,000 in New York City. She also urged residents to stay put. AP
Buildings in New Jersey obscured by smoke as boats travel on the Hudson River, seen from the Manhattan borough. Across the eastern US, officials warned residents to stay inside and limit or avoid outdoor activities again Thursday, extending “Code Red” air quality alerts in some places for a third-straight day as forecasts showed winds continuing to push smoke-filled air south. AP
The Washington Monument is seen at dusk through hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on 7 June in Washington, DC. In Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips Thursday. AFP
Evening commuters travel on Broad Street past a hazy City Hall, Wednesday, in Philadelphia. In suburban Philadelphia, officials set up an emergency shelter so people living outside can take refuge from the haze. AP
People make their way over the Rideau Canal in Ottawa as smoke from wildfires fills the air. The smoke was so thick in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, that office towers just across the Ottawa River were barely visible. AP
Smoke from wildfires obscure buildings, Wednesday, in Gatineau, Quebec. More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The US has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping. AP
Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the country’s worst wildfire season ever. It started early on drier-than-usual ground and accelerated quickly. Smoke from the blazes has been lapping into the US since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday. AFP