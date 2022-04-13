City in Ruins: Death and destruction inside Mariupol as Russian invasion continues
Russian troops are on the verge of taking over the strategic city of Mariupol, located in Ukraine's southeast region. The mayor of the city says that more than 10,000 civilians have died so far
It appears that after 48 days of fighting , the Russian forces are all set to take the strategic city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine. The mayor of Mariupol says more than 20,000 civilian residents of the port city have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion. AFP
Russian troops started their encirclement of Mariupol in early March. Experts say the fall of the city, seen as strategically vital for Russian plans to attack eastern Ukraine, is inevitable. AFP
There have been unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons use in Mariupol. Ukraine earlier said that it was checking unverified information that Russian forces may have used chemical weapons while besieging the city of Mariupol. Russian-backed separatist forces have, however, refuted these claims. AFP
Mariupol has seen the most intense fighting since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine, with the city being virtually razed to the ground. Evacuees have spoken of harrowing conditions of hunger and cold, with civilians hiding in basements. AFP
A city that once housed more than 400,000 people is now reduced to rubble. AFP
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol. AFP
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city has alleged that the Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to Mariupol to dispose of the corpses of victims of the siege. AFP
A Russian national flag flies by destroyed buildings in Mariupol. AFP