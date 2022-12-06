Cirkus Trailer Launch: When Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and team roared in red, brought the house down with laugher
The trailer launch happened earlier this week and owing to the theme of the film, was filled with vibrancy, vivacity, and vociferous laughter. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma, who’ll be seen in a double role in the film, were captured in a very amusing pose as they geared up for the trailer launch.
Jacqueline Fernandez has already starred in films like Attack and Bachchhan Paandey this year and Cirkus is going to mark her third release of the year. She also did a special appearance in Vikrant Rona. She aced her look in a red saree.
Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez struck a stylish pose together ahead of the film’s trailer launch. Hegde has done films like Radhe Shyam, Acharya, and Beast this year. She will next be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The entire team of Cirkus unleashed maddens at the podium with all the Rohit Shetty actors we have seen before: Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, and many more.