'Ciao Silvio': Italy mourns the loss of its former president Berlusconi
Italy readies for a national day of mourning and a state funeral for Silvio Berlusconi in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday. Thousands are expected to pay tribute even as the country debates the legacy of its longest-serving president
Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy — positive or negative — was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan’s Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday. A giant tank-you poster is set up at the Mediaset media conglomerate headquarters in Cologno Monzese. AP
A half-mast Italian flag flatters in front of a message reading Ciao Papa’ (Bye Dad) on a tower of the Mediaset media conglomerate headquarters. Most Italians identify Berlusconi, a media mogul, soccer entrepreneur and three-time former premier, as the most influential figure in Italy over recent decades. AP
People gather outside former Italian premier Berlusconi’s residence, in Arcore, near Milan, Italy. But they remain sharply divided on whether his influence was for the better or worse. They are split over whether the three-time former premier merits all the fuss and ceremony. AP
Security personnel stand near the garlands for the funeral of PM Berlusconi, in front of the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan. Berlusconi died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital while being treated for chronic leukaemia. His family held a private wake Tuesday at one of his villas near Milan, the city where he made his billions as the head of a media empire before entering politics in 1994. Reuters
Juventus soccer team supporters fix a banner reading “Immense Silvio Berlusconi, Rest in Peace” outside Berlusconi’s residence. Political opponents are questioning not only the decisions of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s government to hold a state funeral — an honor that can be afforded all former premiers — but to also declare a national day of mourning, which is more rarely invoked. AP
A man poses next to a poster of Silvio Berlusconi outside the latter’s residence. In the case of the latter, flags are flown at half-staff and all political events not involving charity are put on hold, but it is otherwise business as usual. AP
People lay down flowers for the deceased Berlusconi in Monza. Nevertheless, thousands of Italians are expected to fill the piazza outside Milan’s Duomo to follow the funeral on two maxi-screens, while family members, political allies and opponents gather inside. AP
Images of Silvio Berlusconi are displayed on a giant screen at the AC Milan soccer team headquarters, in Milan. Hungarian president Viktor Orban is among the highest-ranking of the foreign dignitaries whose attendance at the funeral is confirmed. AP
People wait for the funeral of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Supporters of Berlusconi’s legacy cite his success in unifying the Italian center-right after the collapse of the post-war political landscape with the 1990s “Clean Hands” corruption scandal. Reuters
Flowers and a note reading Thank you Silvio are laid in front of Villa San Martino. While his detractors’ list of political damage is long, including conflicts of interest relating to his media empire, dozens of trials mostly for business dealings, revelations of sex-fueled bunga-bunga parties at his villa near Milan and questionable associations, including his enduring friendship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. AP