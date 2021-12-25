Christmas in India: Muted celebrations marked the day amid renewed COVID-19 threat
Sacred Heart Cathedral Church was closed for the Christmas gathering after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order' in view of the COVID-19 outbreak
Devotees took part in the holy mass during the Christmas celebration, at Epiphany Church, in Gurugram on Saturday. Mass is the act of worship of the Roman Catholic Church that consists of two principal rites: the liturgy of the Word (reading prayers) and the liturgy of the Eucharist (offering bread and wine at the altar. Image Courtesy: ANI
A police personnel stood outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church that was closed for the Christmas gathering after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order' in view of COVID-19, in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Courtesy: ANI
A Santa Claus distributed sweets among the children outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church that was closed for the Christmas gathering after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order' in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Courtesy: ANI
Mount Mary Church is illuminated on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Bandra, in Mumbai on Friday. Image Courtesy: ANI
People gather outside the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church that was closed for the Christmas gathering after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order' in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Courtesy: ANI
Devotees light candles at St. Paul's Church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Amritsar on Friday. Image Courtesy: ANI