Christmas countdown! From Britain to Taipei, countries across the world light up for 25 December
The holidays are the most magical time of year, with dazzling light displays and amazing decorated Christmas trees. Despite the COVID-19 gloom, people across the world are submerging themselves in the festivities. Take a look.
From Germany to Austria, Britain, the United States and Hong Kong, every country has begun preparing themselves for the celebrations as Christmas draws closer. The Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York looks majestic. This year's tree is a 79-foot tall Norway spruce that was brought up from Maryland. It is decorated with 50,000 lights and topped with a dazzling 900 pound star made with three million Swarovski crystals. AFP
Britain, despite battling a rise in COVID-19 cases, also began its festivities and celebrations. Streets are smothered in colourful winking lights, complete with inflatable Santa sleighs. AFP
Copacabana beach, in Rio de Janeiro is also all lit up for Christmas. AP
The famous Strasbourg Christmas Market, the oldest in France, is all ready and full of the Christmas cheer. Spread over more than 10 locations, including a section of the UNESCO world heritage site of Grande Île, the hugely popular market lights up the city with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and festive ornaments.AP
A man walks past a shop selling Christmas decorations at a market in Taipei. AFP
With endless decorations and lights lining its streets, Moscow has transformed into a winter fairytale during the holidays. Over 300 Christmas trees and more than 4,000 light fixtures and decorations have been installed across the city, giving Muscovites plenty of time to take in the atmosphere before New Year's. AFP
A Palestinian woman wearing a face mask walks past a shop selling Christmas decorations in Gaza City. AFP
Berlin is all lit up for the holidays! Despite several Christmas markets being cancelled in view of the pandemic, the city of Berlin still held on to its joy and cheer. AFP