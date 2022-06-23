Photos

Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and the cast of The Terminal List attend the premiere in Los Angeles

Chris Pratt, along with Constance Wu, Riley Keough, and Patrick Schwarzenegger attended the premiere of the upcoming Amazon Orginal The Terminal List in LA.

FP Staff June 23, 2022 14:29:22 IST
Riley Keough, Chriss Pratt and Constance Wu at The Terminal List premiere in LA
JD Pardo at The Terminal List premiere in LA
Patrick Schwarzenegger at The Terminal List premiere in LA
Taylor Kitsch at The Terminal List premiere in LA
Arlo Mertz at The Terminal List premiere in LA
