1/6 Chris Gayle was the major difference between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday as the 'Universe Boss' smashed an unbeaten 104 off just 63 balls which included 11 sixes and 1 four. Sportzpics

2/6 Shikhar Dhawan injured himself in only the first over of the match as a Barinder Sran delivery hit his left arm. Dhawan was in so much pain that he could not continue batting and was taken back to dressing room by the team physio. His injury meant Hyderabad was one man short and the fact that they lost by 15 runs in the end would hurt them more. Sportzpics

3/6 Kings XI Punjab bowlers were brilliant with the ball. Apart from Mohit Sharma who gave 51 runs in 4 overs and captain Ravichandran Ashwin who leaked 53 runs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye pulled the match back for their team, bowling with an economy of less than 7. Sportzpics

4/6 Mujeeb Zadran was the best spinner in Thursday's clash. This is an achievement considering the fact that Rashid Khan was playing for Hyderabad as well. Mujeeb was superb, spilling only 27 runs and not letting the likes of Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson open their arms in the middle overs. Sportzpics

5/6 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey played well for his 42-ball 57 but this knock was far from his best. He could not hit the much-needed boundaries in the middle overs which could take his side to victory. Sportzpics