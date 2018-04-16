1/10 Chris Gayle made his debut for Kings XI Punjab and it was a statement made by the Universe Boss, scoring 63 off 33 balls which included 7 fours and 4 sixes. Sportzpics Chris Gayle made his debut for Kings XI Punjab and it was a statement made by the Universe Boss,...

2/10 Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played brilliantly for his unbeaten 79 off 44 balls but unlike his reputation, could not finish the game for his side.

3/10 Ambati Rayudu batted well but fell short of one run from what could have been a well-made fifty.

4/10 Mohit Sharma held his nerves in the last over as he was bowling to none other than MS Dhoni, defending 17 runs. He bowled as per the plan, pitching the ball just inside the tram-line.

5/10 Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin had his plans set for Chennai Super Kings as they beat the visitors by 4 runs.

6/10 Sanju Samson was chosen as Player of the Match for his 45-ball 92. He fell 8 short of his second IPL century but the runs he scored were enough to guide his team home.

7/10 Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane gave a blistering start to his side, scoring 36 off 20 balls which included 6 fours and 1 six. They posted a tough target of 217 runs on the board.

8/10 Rajasthan Royals showed discipline in the field, restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 198 for 6, winning the game by 19 runs.

9/10 Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB who had a torrid day in the field. Chahal ended up with figures of 2 for 22 in his 4 overs.