Chitrangda Singh strikes a powerful presence in the trailer of upcoming murder mystery Gaslight

The actress is known for her selection of movie roles and her talent has been loved by her fans all over India. Chitrangda, who made her film career debut in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ has since been seen playing striking roles in movies of all genres. Whether you talk about her stunning work in the comedy movie ‘Desi Boyz’ or the critically acclaimed ‘Inkaar’, Chitrangda’s work is one that is highly appreciated and applauded by the cinema-lovers. Chitrangda has charmed us with her simplicity as ‘Latika’ in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and won hearts through her complex roles like ‘Mary Biswas’ in ‘Bob Biswas’. The actress has established herself as one of the top actresses we have.