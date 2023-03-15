Chitrangda Singh strikes a powerful presence in the trailer of upcoming murder mystery Gaslight
Chitrangda Singh's fans are eagerly waiting for Gaslight's release, and the trailer has only increased their excitement. The movie seems to be a promising thriller, and Chitrangda's performance is expected to be gripping
1/3
Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh’s much-awaited movie Gaslight’s trailer launched earlier today and has already created a buzz among the audience! Starring alongside Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a new avatar! Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March, 2022 the high-octane suspense thriller is what we are looking forward to all month!
2/3
The actress is known for her selection of movie roles and her talent has been loved by her fans all over India. Chitrangda, who made her film career debut in ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ has since been seen playing striking roles in movies of all genres. Whether you talk about her stunning work in the comedy movie ‘Desi Boyz’ or the critically acclaimed ‘Inkaar’, Chitrangda’s work is one that is highly appreciated and applauded by the cinema-lovers. Chitrangda has charmed us with her simplicity as ‘Latika’ in the series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and won hearts through her complex roles like ‘Mary Biswas’ in ‘Bob Biswas’. The actress has established herself as one of the top actresses we have.
3/3
Chitrangda Singh’s fans are eagerly waiting for Gaslight’s release, and the trailer has only increased their excitement. The movie seems to be a promising thriller, and Chitrangda’s performance is expected to be outstanding. A must-watch for all suspense lovers, ‘Gaslight’ will exclusively be streaming from 31st March, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.