Tumbbad special screening was recently held in Mumbai
Ali Fazal with Tumbbad's lead actor Sohum Shah
Bhuvan Bam at the screening
Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films
Javed Jaffrey took to twitter and expressed his view on Tumbbad saying it was an 'unique' film
The makers of the film have also gone overboard and had created the era of 1930 and 1940's in real village
