Marriott International Inc.and AXN have joined hands to curate a culinary show AXN Ultimate Cook-Off – The Marriott Challenge, with Chitrangada Singh as a judge

Chef Toine Hoeksel, who leads more than 30 brands under the Marriott family, visited India to judge the cook- off. Other judges included Chef Himanshu Taneja and Chitrangda Singh

