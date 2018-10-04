1/5
Marriott International Inc.and AXN have joined hands to curate a culinary show AXN Ultimate Cook-Off – The Marriott Challenge, with Chitrangada Singh as a judge
(left-right) Tushar Shah, Chef Himanshu Taneja, Chef Vishal Atreya, Chitrangada Singh, Chef Mayur Tiwari, Chef Tanveer Kwatra, Neeraj Govil unveiling culinary show AXN Ultimate Cook-off The Marriott International Challenge
Chef Toine Hoeksel, who leads more than 30 brands under the Marriott family, visited India to judge the cook- off. Other judges included Chef Himanshu Taneja and Chitrangda Singh
AXN will exclusively premiere this cook-off on 12 October. Image via Twitter
Judge Chitrangada Singh poses with a chef's knife for unveiling of AXN Ultimate Cook-off The Marriott International challenge. Image via Twitter
