Children of Syria: Innocence and childhood lost in violence and conflict

For children, the Russia-Ukraine crisis means sheltering in basements and subway stations, or a scramble to escape, leaving behind their homes, and life as they knew it

FP Staff March 01, 2022 14:42:55 IST
What has war looked like for the children of Ukraine? For most, it is a time of chaos. Many of them are bidding adieu to their homes, their families and fleeing for safer ground. A woman holds her daughter as they sit in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Children who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania. AP
A girl paints on a note book next to her mother as they shelter in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Ukraine. AP
People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP
A child collects toys near a clothes donation point as refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. AP
A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
Serafim, 3, looks at the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station. AP
