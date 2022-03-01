Children of Syria: Innocence and childhood lost in violence and conflict
For children, the Russia-Ukraine crisis means sheltering in basements and subway stations, or a scramble to escape, leaving behind their homes, and life as they knew it
1/8
What has war looked like for the children of Ukraine? For most, it is a time of chaos. Many of them are bidding adieu to their homes, their families and fleeing for safer ground. A woman holds her daughter as they sit in a basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
2/8
Children who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania. AP
3/8
A girl paints on a note book next to her mother as they shelter in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter, Ukraine. AP
4/8
People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP
5/8
A child collects toys near a clothes donation point as refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. AP
6/8
A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
7/8
Serafim, 3, looks at the body of Ukrainian Army captain Anton Sydorov, 35, killed in eastern Ukraine, during his funeral, in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP
8/8
A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station. AP