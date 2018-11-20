1/7 The second phase of Chhatisgarh Assembly polls, held for 72 seats spread across 19 districts, saw a voter turnout of 64.8 percent. PTI The second phase of Chhatisgarh Assembly polls, held for 72 seats spread across 19 districts, saw...

2/7 Elaborate security arrangements were made for the second phase of the polls. Security forces conducted marches to instill confidence among voters ahead of the polls. Twitter/@CEOChhattisgarh Elaborate security arrangements were made for the second phase of the polls. Security forces...

3/7 Many instances of EVM malfunctioning were reported from at least 10 constituencies. Congress workers accused the ruling BJP of purposely disrupting the polling process by tampering with the EVMs. Despite residing in rural and remote areas, locals turned up in large numbers to stand in queues and cast their votes at polling booths. PTI Many instances of EVM malfunctioning were reported from at least 10 constituencies. Congress...

4/7 Several elderly voters were escorted in wheelchairs to enable them to cast their votes at polling booths. An elderly voter is assisted in Raipur. PTI Several elderly voters were escorted in wheelchairs to enable them to cast their votes at polling...

5/7 JCC leader Ajit Jogi also arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Pendra. For the BSP-JCC alliance, Jogi, his wife Renu Jogi and daughter-in-law Richa Jogi are in the running. ANI JCC leader Ajit Jogi also arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Chhattisgarh's Pendra....

6/7 Child care centers were set up near several polling booths in Raigarh district so children could be looked after while the parents went to vote. Twitter/CEOChhattisgarh Child care centers were set up near several polling booths in Raigarh district so children could...