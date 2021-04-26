5/10

To contain the radiation, Reactor No. 4 was entombed in a hastily-created 'sarcophagus' made of concrete and steel. It was later deemed structurally unsound and only had a lifespan of around 20 to 30 years. A second shelter, known as the New Safe Confinement, is being built and is supposed to last 100 years. It will be placed over the existing structure. This disaster was a unique event that led to major changes in safety culture and in industry cooperation, particularly between East and West before the end of the Soviet Union. Image credit: Carpetblogger/Flickr