Cheers and Celebrations: Congress erupts in joy as Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar take oath in Bengaluru
After the win and days of drama, Congress' Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister along with DK Shivakumar as deputy chief minister on Saturday in Bengaluru. The event was a show of strength for the party, which is gearing up to take on the BJP in 2024
As the state’s new chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar took their oaths alongside eight cabinet ministers on Saturday, the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru erupted in applause and whistles. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administers the oath of office to Siddaramaiah as the state’s Chief Minister in Bengaluru. PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the oath ceremony of Karnataka’s CM and ministers. The swearing-in ceremony came exactly one week after the party won the Karnataka Assembly elections with a landslide. PTI
Congress leader Siddaramaiah signs documents after taking oath as Karnataka’s Chief Minister. Legislators G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge (son of AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge), Ramalinga Reddy, and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan were sworn in as ministers. PTI
Former AICC President Sonia Gandhi was not present for the swearing-in ceremony, although Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were. Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh), and Sukhvinder Singh Sukku (Himachal Pradesh) Several other prominent party leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and others were also there. PTI
The gathering appeared to be an opposition party show of strength as they work together to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After serving as chief minister for the first five years starting in 2013, Siddaramaiah, 75, is re-elected for a second term. Shivakumar, 61, who had previously served as a minister under the former, will continue to serve as the party’s Karnataka state president until the next year’s parliamentary elections. PTI
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot congratulates after administering the oath of office to DK Shivakumar as the state’s DY Chief Minister. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti, actor-politician Kamal Haasan among others attended the event. PTI