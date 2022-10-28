Chants of ‘death to the dictator’ grow louder as Iran protests intensify
The protests in Iran that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini have now entered the 42nd day. The demonstrations are more powerful than ever and so is the crackdown by Iranian authorities. Thousands of mourners defied heightened security measures as they made their way to Amini’s burial site in
An unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Mahsa Amini’s hometown of Saqez to mark 40 days since her death. The protesters defied heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on the protests. As the protests entered day 42, demonstrators attempted to break into government offices after the death of a 35-year-old protester named Ismaeil Mauludi. Protests across Iran have suddenly gathered momentum in the past few days. AFP
Students at the Sharif University of Technology attend a protest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s elite technical college has emerged as the hub of demonstrations. A student at the university told Associated Press, “We’ve become politically active because there is nothing to lose.” Authorities in Iran, earlier this month, intensified the crackdown on Iran protests that was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Riot police have started firing into residential neighborhoods in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province. More recently, around eight protesters were killed by authorities in less than 24 hours. AP
A motorcycle on fire during protests in Iran. Iran has been torn by the biggest wave of social unrest in almost three years, which has seen protesters, including university students and even young schoolgirls chant “Woman, Life, Freedom”. The United States now believes that Russia may be advising Iran on how to conduct its crackdown against the mass protests that have rocked the country. AFP
Thousands of Iranian mourners march towards Aichi cemetery to pay their respect to Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death. Reports suggest that police opened fire on protesters in Saqez and witnesses said that officers fired tear gas at the crowds in the city. Videos showed mourners walking along a road, through a field and even crossing a river to reach Amini’s hometown where she is buried. the protesters were shouting “woman, life and freedom” and “death to the dictator” during their march. AFP
Iranian police employed to disperse protesters as a part of a major crackdown on demonstrations ordered by Iranian authorities. Apart from Mahsa Amini’s burial site, protesters also gathered at the graveyard of Nika Shakarami, who, according to CNN, was shot down during protests. AP
Students of the Sharif University of Technology attend a protest sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death. According to several media reports, protesters have taken control over Mahabad, a Kurdish city close to the border of Iraq. All the markets in the area were shut and protesters smashed the windows of banks, tax offices and the civil registry in the town. AP