Chants of ‘death to the dictator’ grow louder as Iran protests intensify

Students at the Sharif University of Technology attend a protest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. Iran’s elite technical college has emerged as the hub of demonstrations. A student at the university told Associated Press, “We’ve become politically active because there is nothing to lose.” Authorities in Iran, earlier this month, intensified the crackdown on Iran protests that was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Riot police have started firing into residential neighborhoods in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province. More recently, around eight protesters were killed by authorities in less than 24 hours. AP