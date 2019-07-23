1/10 On Monday afternoon, India successfully launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 onboard its most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkIII-M1). They plan to land a rover and lander on the moon, on 7 September, to explore the lunar south pole. ISRO On Monday afternoon, India successfully launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 onboard...

2/10 Carrying a "billion dreams" in a giant leap for the country, Chandrayaan 2 is an ambitious low-cost space programme and is the most complex and prestigious mission undertaken by ISRO.

3/10 The GSLV-MkIII-M1, dubbed 'Baahubali', lifted-off from the second launch pad at the spaceport into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg Chandrayaan 2 into the Earth's orbit around 16 minutes later.

4/10 After the Chandrayaan 2 composite module successfully separated from the GSLV Mk-III rocket, the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru took control of the spacecraft.

5/10 The Rs 978-crore unmanned mission also brought woman power to the fore as it was helmed by two woman scientists of the ISRO — Ritu Karidhal and M Vanitha, the Mission and Project directors respectively.

6/10 "It is the beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said at a press conference.

7/10 ISRO is aiming for a soft landing of the lander in the South Pole region of the moon where no country has gone so far. If all goes well, India will be a part of the three countries to have landed on the moon — the US, China and Soviet Russia.

8/10 From here onwards, the mission will undergo a series of orbit-raising manoeuvres to carry out different phases of the mission over the next 48 days.

9/10 Scientists led by Sivan watched the launch sequence in rapt attention and broke into applause after every key stage of the rocket's flight which progressed precisely as programmed.