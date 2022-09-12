Chai breaks, chats, and more: A day in the life of Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has been seen interacting with children and the aged. In between the long march, come tea breaks
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with party workers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanyakumari. The yatra began on 7 September from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari and the yatris entered Kerala on Saturday evening. PTI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor greet a child as they walk through the streets of Kerala during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. As the yatra entered its second day, the turnout of people was impressive as supporters lined up in the streets to welcome and extend their support to Rahul Gandhi. Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
The Congress MP from Wayanad, stopped by the residence of a Congress party worker for a tea break during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra will cover many districts of Kerala over a period of 19 days. Image courtesy: @RahulGandhi/Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses with a child during a painting contest held at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
Rahul Gandhi interacts with two young boys during a rally in Kerala. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying “he was out to unite the country wearing a costly foreign T-shirt.” Image courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
Rahul Gandhi stopped at a small tea shop in Tamil Nadu for tea and snacks. PTI