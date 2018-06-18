1/10
Jurassic World actor Chris Pratt at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
2/10
Kim Kardashian with mother Kris Jenner at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
3/10
Zendaya at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
4/10
Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
5/10
Nick Jonas at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
6/10
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why actor, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/ Jordan Strauss
7/10
13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette at at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/ Jordan Strauss
8/10
Chadwick Boseman, actor of Black Panther, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
9/10
Mandy Moore at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
10/10
Kristen Bell at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
