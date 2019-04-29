1/10 Politicians, bllionaires and Bollywood stars lined up outside polling stations along with the common folks on Monday in Mumbai. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost Politicians, bllionaires and Bollywood stars lined up outside polling stations along with the...

2/10 Six constituencies of Mumbai went to polls with 11 other seats in Maharashtra in the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. The city recorded 55.11 percent voting, an improvement over the 2014 elections figure of 51.59 percent. PTI

3/10 Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, son Aditya Thackeray and BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan posed for mediapersons after casting their ballots on Monday. PTI

4/10 South Mumbai Congress candidate Milind Deora and his family members cast their votes at Activity School in Pedder Road. The state Congress made 30 complaints to the Election Commission about alleged glitches in EVMs across the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

5/10 Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at a polling booth with wife Gauri and son AbRam in Bandra. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

6/10 India's financial capital witnessed serpentine queues at some places, in an indication of the enthusiasm among voters to elect lawmakers. Union minister Ramdas Athawale came to vote with his wife at a polling booth in Mumbai. PTI

7/10 Radcliffe School was decorated with balloons and a photo booth, in a bid to attract voters. Riddhi Doshi/101Reporters

8/10 Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with wife Jaya, voted at a polling booth in Juhu this afternoon. Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied him. PTI

9/10 Several Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote in Mumbai. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost