Celebrations in Colombia after top court legalises abortion up to 24 weeks
In Catholic-majority Colombia, abortion has long been a controversial issue. According to a poll conducted in 2021, 25 per cent of Colombians considered abortion a crime
Abortion rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalisation of abortion, lifting all limitations on the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy, in Bogota, Colombia, on 21 February, 2022. (AP)
The decision by the tribunal of nine judges fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been pushing for abortion to be completely decriminalised in Colombia. (AP)
The verdict was nevertheless described as a historic event by women’s rights groups, which estimate 400,000 women get clandestine abortions in the country each year. (AP)
Before the ruling, Colombia allowed abortions only when a woman’s life was in danger, a fetus had malformations or the pregnancy resulted from rape. (AP)
The lawsuit argued that curbs on abortion discriminated against women from low-income areas for whom it was harder to get legal abortions, because they had less access to doctors, lawyers or psychologists who could help them to prove that carrying out pregnancies would put their health at risk. (AP)
Anti-abortion rights activists protest outside the Constitutional Court in Bogota, Colombia, ahead of the ruling. (AP)