Catching up with world leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day at G20 Summit

1/6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. Addressing the summit, the prime minister called for a ceasefire and diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war. He also touched upon topics like climate change and the pandemic. He said, “India’s energy security is important for global growth, as it is the world’s fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured.” AFP