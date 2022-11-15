Catching up with world leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day at G20 Summit
There were debates, there were discussions and catching up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bali's Indonesia for the G20 Summit, pressed upon important topics like the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change in his address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. Addressing the summit, the prime minister called for a ceasefire and diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war. He also touched upon topics like climate change and the pandemic. He said, “India’s energy security is important for global growth, as it is the world’s fastest-growing economy. We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured.” AFP
US President Joe Biden made victory gestures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment meeting at the G20 summit on Tuesday. At the Summit, both Modi and Biden reviewed the growing partnership between India and US including cooperation in factors like technologies and also expressed their satisfaction over groupings like Quad. AP
Indonesia President Joko Widodo greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit. While addressing a session on food and energy security, Modi stressed the importance of finding a way to facilitate a ceasefire in war-torn Ukraine. AP
United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a leader’s lunch at the G20 summit. Modi on Tuesday acknowledged the role played by the UN. He said, “We should not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions like the UN have been unsuccessful in addressing global challenges.” AP
French President Emmanuel Macron greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in Bali. AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Summit in Indonesia. India will take over the G20 presidency next year. AP