'Carnival of hope': Venice's carnival fun returns after COVID cases see decline
The annual festival, which usually draws tourists from around the world, was curtailed when the pandemic broke out in Italy in February 2020 and then cancelled the following year as the government sought to contain infections
Two years after the pandemic shut down celebrations, the Venice carnival is back! Thousands of people revelled in the start of the annual Carnival celebrations in Venice. AP
The annual Venice Carnival, which usually draws tourists from around the world, also marks a slow return to normality after the COVID-19 pandemic. AFP
Venice resident Cristian Scalise was quoted as saying, "This is the Carnival of hope. COVID is ending and we hope to return to our life as always." AP
The Venice Carnival began centuries ago as a period of excess before the rigors of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter. A traditional Carnival costume often included a mask - not as a guard against disease as in current times, but so festival-goers could hide their identities and do as they pleased. AFP
This year's event is a hybrid of virtual and physical events. One of the performances that won't take place will be the famous Flight of the Angel. AP
In a sign of hope that the event will return to its former glory, the theme for 2022 is "Remember the Future." AFP
The festival also gives a chance to showcase the artisan craftsmanship which has become synonymous with the floating city. One costume can take one month to create and cost up to $6840 dollars. AFP
The Carnival is due to run until 1 March. The festival comes as Italy's rate of new COVID infections and hospitalisations has been gradually declining in recent weeks and the government this week ended a requirement for people to wear face masks outdoors under most circumstances. AFP