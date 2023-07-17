Photos

Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic as Wimbledon champion

Carlos Alcaraz won his maiden Wimbledon crown and his second Grand Slam overall after defeating Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 for his first .

FP Sports July 17, 2023 00:23:22 IST
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
1/11
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles event. AP
2/11
Defending champion Novak Djokovic and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles event. AP
Novak Djokovic serves to Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
3/11
Novak Djokovic serves to Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
Carlos Alcaraz plays a deft little return between his legs in the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic. AP
4/11
Carlos Alcaraz plays a deft little return between his legs in the Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic. AP
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain’s Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the Wimbledon men’s singles final between in London. AP
5/11
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain’s Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the Wimbledon men’s singles final between in London. AP
General view of the Centre Court during the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. AP
6/11
General view of the Centre Court during the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. AP
Actor Brad Pitt and director Guy Ritchie were among the plethora of celebrities at the Centre Court for the Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
7/11
Actor Brad Pitt and director Guy Ritchie were among the plethora of celebrities at the Centre Court for the Wimbledon men’s singles final. AP
Novak Djokovic loses balance and falls over while returning to Carlos Alcaraz. AP
8/11
Novak Djokovic loses balance and falls over while returning to Carlos Alcaraz. AP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures towards the spectators at the Centre Court during the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic. AP
9/11
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures towards the spectators at the Centre Court during the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic. AP
Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic decides to have a word with chair umpire Fergus Murphy during the 2023 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. AP
10/11
Defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic decides to have a word with chair umpire Fergus Murphy during the 2023 Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. AP
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. AP
11/11
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. AP