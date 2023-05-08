Captivating drone display, majestic performances, & more: A Coronation concert fit for a king
A day after after King Charles III and Queen Camilla were coronated, came time for fun at the Coronation Concert. Windsor Castle erupted in celebrations with a star-studded event featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and our very own Sonam Kapoor
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle. AP
Other members of the royal family, including eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George (9) waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle’s east terrace. AP
From the Royal Box at Windsor Castle, members of the Royal Family and distinguished visitors like Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Baroness Scotland watched the event. AP
The first-ever official coronation concert was interspersed with more serious moments. A message from Charles on the importance of environmental conservation was played, and the show was accompanied by a light and drone display with a nature theme. Prince William, the heir to the throne, took to the stage to pay tribute to his father’s dedication to service. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he said. AP
Hugh Bonneville, star of ‘Downton Abbey,’ presided over the majesty musical celebration of the king in front of the 20,000 spectators who purchased tickets for the castle’s first public event. Throughout the UK, from nearby Windsor to Blackpool Promenade, people also attended live screenings. AP
The newly-crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music. AP
Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Katy Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop hit “Roar.” AP
Concertgoers sang “God Save the King” as landmarks around the UK were lit up in colourful lights. “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message, saying, “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” AP
The mixed program also saw performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That. AP
Tiwa Savage hit high notes on stage at Windsor Castle. The Nigerian singer and actor donned an off-the-shoulder green dress which featured a fitted corseted bodice, a ruffled accent at the center and a flowy skirt. AP
British singer Paloma Faith performs during a concert. The singer wore a red Roksanda maxi dress with balloon sleeves, a ruffled skirt, and a black belt tightening her waist. AP
At the concert, Sonam Kapoor was radiant in white as she presented the Commonwealth’s diverse choir performers. She opened her speech with “namaste,” and throughout her spoken word performance, she emphasised the variety of the Commonwealth and the unity that binds the country. Image Courtesy: @spursgurl/Twitter
Olly Murs performs during a concert at Windsor Castle. It’s one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. AP
Pianist Lang Lang performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. AP
A drone display during the concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. To watch the ceremonies at Windsor Castle, large crowds arrived early. AP
Dancers perform on stage during the Coronation Concert. AP