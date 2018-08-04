1/6 Once again, Virat Kohli seemed to bear the burden of dragging his team over the finish line, scoring an unbeaten 43 to keep India's hopes of victory alive. AFP Once again, Virat Kohli seemed to bear the burden of dragging his team over the finish line,...

2/6 England's batting order was tormented by Ishant Sharma, who had an impressive spell, ending with figures of 5/51 in thirteen overs. AP

3/6 20-year-old all rounder Sam Curran became England's unlikely saviour, after scoring 63 off 65 balls to add some stability to an England batting order which was falling like ninepins. AP

4/6 After England were bowled out for 180, India took to the field with a relatively easy target to chase. However, the hosts' bowling attack proved to be too much for the team, with openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan falling for 6 and 13 respectively. AP

5/6 Stuart Broad bagged the wickets of both openers, with Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and James Anderson getting one each. AP