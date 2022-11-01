Cape Summit: Spiderman, Batman, Captain Marvel descend upon London
At London's MCM Comic Con, there was no dearth of superheroes. It was a great gathering of Marvel, DC comics, anime, sci-fi and fantasy fans
Cosplayers attend the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London. The MCM Comic Con was held for three days between 28 to 30 October. London’s MCM Comic Con is one of the biggest in the UK and attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year. AFP
Women dressed in costumes arrive at MCM Comic Con in London. The event had a number of fun activities lined up for pop culture fans like celebrity panel discussions, meet and greets, gaming hubs and cosplay competitions. AFP
Cosplayers dressed as Marvel superheroes pose for a photograph outside the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition centre in London. This year’s event featured some major stars taking part in panel discussions including the cast of an HBO show called ‘His Dark Materials’, and actors Tom Sturridge and Mason Alexander from Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’, among others. AFP
Many cosplayers turned up in Spiderman outfits at the MCM Comic Con in London. According to some media reports, apart from dressing up as their favourite TV or movie characters, some cosplayers even dressed up as political personalities like former UK prime minister Boris Johnson. AFP
A cosplayer dressed as Batman poses for a photograph at London’s MCM Comic Con. AFP
Cosplaying is one of the best bits about Comic Con where fans have the full freedom to dress up as any character they like. In addition to this, there’s a special room called ‘The Treehouse’ which is dedicated to family fun and another one for East and Southeast Asian pop culture which includes Manga drawing sessions. AFP
Cosplayers pose for a photograph at the MCM Comic Con in London. The next Comic Con is scheduled to take place in November in Birmingham. AFP