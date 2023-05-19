Mrunal Thakur dons a classy 'Hood Couture' look by Anamika Khanna for her Cannes 2023 look
Mrunal Thakur is acing her fashion game with one look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She has already successfully made two viral moments with two iconic fashion moments.
Her sheer swimsuit combined with a shimmer jacket look and her first Indian look have both set the Internet ablaze.
Now the actress has begun her day two of Cannes in a Anamika Khanna “hood couture” look, making her the only actress so far to sport a hooded look.
Mrunal has defied the Cannes fashion statement, with one unexpected look after another which garnered her love from fans and praise from netizens. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.