Mrunal Thakur dons a classy 'Hood Couture' look by Anamika Khanna for her Cannes 2023 look

Sara Ali Khan brings desi glam power at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, says, 'Always aspired to be here' With her enchanting beauty, Sara walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a beautiful white studded lehenga and was looking absolutely pretty and pristine. The beautiful attire of the actress was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.