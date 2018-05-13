1/6 Eighty two film industry professionals stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to represent, what they describe as pervasive gender inequality in the film industry. AP Eighty two film industry professionals stand on the steps of the Palais des Festivals to...

2/6 Jury president Cate Blanchett arrives at the premiere of the film Girls of The Sun. AP Jury president Cate Blanchett arrives at the premiere of the film Girls of The Sun. AP

3/6 Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, director Ramin Bahrani and Michael B Jordan at the premiere of the film Fahrenheit 451. AP Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, director Ramin Bahrani and Michael B Jordan at the premiere of...

4/6 Kendall Jenner at the premiere of the film Girls of The Sun. AP Kendall Jenner at the premiere of the film Girls of The Sun. AP

5/6 Marion Cotillard at the premiere of the film 3 Faces. AP Marion Cotillard at the premiere of the film 3 Faces. AP