Cannes 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Mrunal Thakur to Guneet Monga, how Bollywood is ruling the festival this year
Sara Ali Khan shone and how on the red carpet of Cannes 2023 on day two. Sara’s impressive and heart-winning speech from the prestigious film festival is creating waves on the internet, thereby making her countrymen feel extremely proud of her. Sara said, “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.”
Mrunal Thakur has officially made her first of the two red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival marking her first appearance at the India pavilion last night. Fans were waiting with immense eagerness to see her red carpet appearances and she sure hasn’t disappointed. Donning the perfect “Desi Girl” avatar, Mrunal stunned in her beaded embroidered saree custom made by Falguni and Shane Peacock, shoes by Jimmy Choo and earrings from Outhouse jewellery.
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has kept us glued to her wonderful fashion diaries at the Cannes Film Festival. From acing her fashion game in a stunning white couture gown by Fovari to nailing Saiid Kobeisy look, there’s so much to see from her jaw-dropping stylebook. While Manushi’s head-turning look has been the talk of the town since the start of the prestigious event, the gorgeous actress recently grabbed eyeballs in an ultra-glamorous black gown at the minister’s dinner party last night that she wore with sheer elegance at the Minister’s dinner last night.
Vijay Varma is an actor to look out for, given his sensational performances in Gully Boy, Darlings, and Dahaad. He’s also making a lot of noise at this year’s Cannes Film Festival where he gave an interview to Film Companion. He revealed how no designer was ready to dress him up as they didn’t know who he was. He said, “When I came here, I bought one jacket from Zara, which I could afford. But for the main event, for two events, they said you have to wear the whole suit. And I went to people, saying, ‘Can some designer come, can some stylist help me out?’ And they said, ‘Who’s Vijay Varma? We don’t want to dress anybody.”
The team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ also posed on the red carpet of Cannes 2023, the same team that shone at the Oscars this year.
More than her stunning pink gown that she chose for the festival, Urvashi Rautela’s alligator necklace was the highlight of her ensemble at Cannes 2023.