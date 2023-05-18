Cannes 2023: From Sara Ali Khan to Mrunal Thakur to Guneet Monga, how Bollywood is ruling the festival this year

1/6

Sara Ali Khan shone and how on the red carpet of Cannes 2023 on day two. Sara’s impressive and heart-winning speech from the prestigious film festival is creating waves on the internet, thereby making her countrymen feel extremely proud of her. Sara said, “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.”