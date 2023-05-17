Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, celebrities who are set to dazzle the red carpet
From Sunny Leone to Aditi Rao Hydari to debutantes Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, this year’s list has the most talented artists representing India globally.
1/5
<strong>Anushka Sharma:</strong><br />The actress will be seen making her debut this year and the excitement can be felt among the netizens on social media. According to reports, she will be part of an event that will honour women in cinema. Anushka will be sharing the stage with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.
2/5
<strong>Sara Ali Khan:</strong><br />Sara Ali Khan will also make her grand Cannes 2023 debut. The actress has been on a role for back to back giving some striking performances on-screen and also entertaining her audiences with her goofy, creative one-liners.
3/5
<strong>Manushi Chhillar:</strong><br />The former Miss India Manushi Chillar who made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar recently will be making her Cannes debut this year alongside social media influencer and actress Dolly Singh.
4/5
<strong>Aditi Rao Hydari:</strong><br />Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes debut in 2022 and her looks were a class apart. The internet couldn’t stop raving about how elegant, graceful and timeless her looks have been. Her looks for 2023 Cannes are being looked forward to eagerly.
5/5
<strong>Sunny Leone:</strong><br />Sunny Leone’s upcoming murder melody Kennedy is selected for a midnight screening at the prestigious film Festival. Ahead of the midnight screening, the actress also revealed the teaser of the film which has elevated the excitement for the film.