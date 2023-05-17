Cannes 2023: From Anushka Sharma to Sara Ali Khan, celebrities who are set to dazzle the red carpet

From Aamir Khan to Sachin Tendulkar to Deepika Padukone – Here are the Indians who made it to the TIME Magazine cover! Interestingly, as a matter of great pride a handful of Indians have made it to the cover of TIME Magazine including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sachin Tendulkar in the past – Here’s taking a look at the Indians who featured on the cover of the world’s most influential magazine.