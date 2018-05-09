1/8 The 71st Cannes Film Festival kicked off with the screening of the film Everybody Knows (Todos lo saben). Cast members Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem arrive at the opening ceremony. Reuters/Eric Gaillard The 71st Cannes Film Festival kicked off with the screening of the film Everybody Knows (Todos lo...

Veteran director Martin Scorsese and Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett officially opened the Cannes film festival on Tuesday. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jury members Chang Chen, Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Denis Villeneuve and Cate Blanchett pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Julianne Moore hits the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and screening of the film Everybody Knows. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

The opening ceremony was followed by the premiere of Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's film, Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem. Reuters/Regis Duvignau

Martin Scorsese, who won the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, for Taxi Driver, was in Cannes for an anniversary screening of his 1973 breakthrough Mean Streets. Brought out to officially open the festival, he gestured for Blanchett to join him in the middle of the Palais des Festivals' stage. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Jury member Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP