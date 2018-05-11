1/7
(From L-R) Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film 355 at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Actress Amber Heard poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Sorry Angel at Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Director Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans pose for photographers during a photo call at Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actress Lupita Nyong'o poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Sorry Angel. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Cold War at Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Designer Alexander Wang (L) and model Bella Hadid speak during a press conference for Magnum at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Jury member Lea Seydoux poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Cold War at Cannes. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
