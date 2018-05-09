1/4
(From L-R) Khadja Nin, Lea Seydoux, Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay and Kristen Stewart pose for photographers during a photo call for jury members at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Jury president Cate Blanchett poses for photographers during a photo call at Cannes. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Cannes has been closely watched for how it would react to the fallout following the downfall of Weinstein, previously an omnipresent figure at Cannes. This year it launched a hotline for sexual harassment victims and child care for mothers. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Andrey Zvyagintsev, Chang Chen, Cate Blanchett, Denis Villeneuve and Robert Guediguian pose for photographers during a photo call for the jury at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
