1/8
Actress Carey Mulligan poses for portrait photographs for the film Wildlife, at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Actress Carey Mulligan poses for portrait photographs for the film Wildlife, at the 71st...
2/8
Actor Christoph Waltz (L) and co-president of Chopard Caroline Scheufele pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Yomeddine. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Actor Christoph Waltz (L) and co-president of Chopard Caroline Scheufele pose for photographers...
3/8
(From L-R) Actor Mads Mikkelsen, actress Maria Thelma Smaradottir and director Joe Penna pose for photographers during a photo call for the film Arctic. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Actor Mads Mikkelsen, actress Maria Thelma Smaradottir and director Joe Penna pose for...
4/8
Director Paul Dano poses for portrait photographs for the film Wildlife, at Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Director Paul Dano poses for portrait photographs for the film Wildlife, at Cannes Film Festival....
5/8
(From L-R) Kantemir Balagov, Julie Huntsinger, Annemarie Jacir, Virginie Ledoyen and Benicio Del Toro pose for photographers during a photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Kantemir Balagov, Julie Huntsinger, Annemarie Jacir, Virginie Ledoyen and Benicio Del...
6/8
Director Asghar Farhadi poses for portrait photographs for the film Everybody Knows at Cannes 2018. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Director Asghar Farhadi poses for portrait photographs for the film Everybody Knows at Cannes...
7/8
(From L-R) Producers Ilya Stewart, Charles-Evrard Tchekhoff, director of photography Vladislav Opelyants, actors Roma Zver, Irina Starshenbaum and Teo Yoo pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Leto. Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Producers Ilya Stewart, Charles-Evrard Tchekhoff, director of photography Vladislav...
8/8
(From L-R) Actors Roma Zver, Irina Starshenbaum and Teo Yoo pose for photographers during a photo call for the film Leto at Cannes. Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
(From L-R) Actors Roma Zver, Irina Starshenbaum and Teo Yoo pose for photographers during a photo...