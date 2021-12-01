Candle marches to distributing condoms: How India celebrated World AIDS Day
A series of rallies and events were held across India in an effort to raise awareness about AIDS on World AIDS Day. However, much needs to be done in the country. As per the data released by National AIDS Control Organisation in 2020, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of new HIV infections in India with 8.54 lakh cases being reported in 2019 alone
People gathered around the globe, bearing red ribbons to show support and raise awareness on World AIDS Day, which is celebrated each year on 1 December. In India, volunteers and sex workers lit candles forming the shape of a red ribbon at the Khalpara area in Siliguri. AFP
Odisha-based sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik too commemorated the day with a sand sculpture on Puri beach. His artwork featured a couple with the message 'Keep the Promises'. ANI
Various programmes were held across the country and the globe to raise awareness to mark World AIDS Day. In Siliguri, volunteers distributed condoms to auto drivers. AFP
Members of AIDS Control Society and Lok Sevak Mandal make a red ribbon symbol with candles to mark the occasion in Ahmedabad. According to data available, India recorded almost 70,000 HIV infection cases in 2019, according to government figures. AP
Tibetans carry posters as they gather to mark the World AIDS Day in Dharmsala. The World Health Organization estimates that 3.77 crore people were living with AIDS in 2020. AP