Calling all Queen Fans: Rock icon Freddie Mercury's collection up for sale
A massive sale featuring a projected 1,500 pieces from the late rock icon Freddie Mercury will take place at Sotheby's London in September. The objects will be sold over the course of six auctions. It is predicted that the private collection would bring in millions of dollars
Sotheby’s auction house on Wednesday announced that an upcoming auction will feature rock star and ‘Queen’ frontman Freddie Mercury’s renowned collection of costumes, fine paintings, and handwritten lyrics to his well-known songs. AP
Over a 30-year period, the singer amassed a collection, which he stored at his West London residence. Mary Austin, Mercury’s close friend, reportedly received his assets following his passing in 1991. Highlights from the collection will tour New York, London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong in June prior to the exhibition. AP
The items being presented include a replica of St. Edward’s crown, which King Charles will wear for his coronation the next weekend, and an accompanying crimson velvet cloak, faux fur, and rhinestones. Image Courtesy: Instagram/@Sotheby’s
A costly ceremonial military-style jacket with counterfeit medals and an embroidered silk long-sleeved kimono with embroidery of Mercury’s cats, Delilah, Goliath, Oscar, Lily, Romeo, and Miko are also included in the collection. Image Courtesy: @frankbeveret/@Sotheby’s/Instagram
Other items in the collection include Mercury’s 1975 Martin D-35 acoustic guitar in its original case, a tiny Tiffany & Co silver moustache comb, and 11 watercolours by the Russian art deco artist Erté. Image Courtesy: @frankbeveret/@Sotheby’s/Instagram
It is anticipated that the collection, which also features works by Picasso and Matisse, will fetch millions of dollars at auction. The money will be donated to charity in part. Image Courtesy: @frankbeveret/@Sotheby’s/Instagram