California nightmare: Storms bring floods and misery, 17 dead and thousands without power
At least 17 people have lost their lives in the storms that have hit California. Thousands are still under flood alerts as the risk of mudslides extends to the Los Angeles and San Diego regions
Tuesday brought more storms to Southern California, with much of the region still reeling under flood, high wind, and high surf advisories. This came after a lashing of severe rain, forcing evacuations on the Central Coast and flooding in some areas of Los Angeles County. AFP
Due to flooding, many streets and major highways turned into rivers, several trees collapsed, a few roadways were shuttered, homes and other buildings sustained significant damage, and various parts of the state witnessed power cuts. AFP
According to CNN, at least 17 people have lost their lives as of Tuesday afternoon in the storms that hit California. More than 20 million Californians are still under flood alerts as the risk of mudslides extends to the Los Angeles and San Diego regions. AFP
According to The Guardian, a pickup truck driver and motorcyclist were killed Tuesday morning when a eucalyptus tree fell on them on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley near Visalia. Elsewhere, a woman died after her vehicle was caught in floodwater in San Luis Obispo. AFP
Sacramento’s locals and family members mourned the deaths of two unhoused people who died when trees fell onto their tents. As per the report, the locals highlighted the need for beds in local warming centres. AFP
In the mountains to the north of Los Angeles, winds reached 88 miles per hour, and up to half an inch of rain per hour was predicted to fall. Fortunately, the predicted tornadoes did not occur. AFP
Since the storm unleashed havoc in the state, US president Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration on Monday. He issued directives to enhance storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties. Schools and public transit systems were also shut down. AFP
The emergency declaration authorises the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilise emergency resources, the White House said in a statement. AFP