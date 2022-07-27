California Burning: Destruction and danger as wildfires blaze
The Oak fire in Mariposa County in California is the largest forest fire of this year. At least 3,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes
A wildfire has burned more than 14,000 acres of land in Central California's Mariposa County outside Yosemite National Park. AP
Firefighters put out the Oak Fire on Traingle Road in Mariposa County. The wildfire has forced thousands to evacuate from rural communities. According to a BBC report, a Red Cross evacuation centre has been established for the aid of those who were forced to flee from their homes. AP
The smoke from the wildfire has turned the sky orange. California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County. AP
Firefighter douses flames while battling with the Oak Fire. AP
An air tanker flies over the forest area to contain the fire. Eleven fire crews, 45 fire engines and four helicopters have been deployed to fight the flames, according to California Fire. AP
Wildfires have become more common in the US due to worsening drought conditions as well as climate change. AP