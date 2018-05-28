1/6 Enthusiastic voters line up at a polling booth in Meghalaya's Ampati constituency where former chief minister Mukul Sangma and his wife and legislator Dikkanchi D Shira have been campaigning for their 27-year old daughter Miani Dalbot Shira. Other Congress legislators from Khasi Hills also chipped in during the campaign. 101 Reporters Enthusiastic voters line up at a polling booth in Meghalaya's Ampati constituency where former...

2/6 A blind PWD voter receives his First to Vote medal at Booth No. 53 in Ampati, Meghalaya. 101 Reporters

3/6 At a booth in Gomia district, people are keen to see photos of their candidates on their EVM. For the first time in Jharkhand, EVMs will feature photographs of the candidates, making it easier for voters to recognise who they are voting for. 101 Reporters

4/6 Huge turnout at polling booth number 234 in the Petarwar Block of Jharkhand's Gomia constituency. 101 Reporters

5/6 One of the Model and women friendly Polling stations from Chengannur, Kerala. 101 Reporters